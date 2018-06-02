Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Allows five runs in no-decision
Anderson allowed five runs on seven hits in a no-decision against the Dodgers on Friday, striking out four and walking three in five innings.
Anderson allowed five runs for the second time in his last three outings, bringing his ERA to 5.07 on the season. After putting up a 1.88 ERA across five starts in April, Anderson had a 5.28 ERA through five starts in May. He'll look to get back on track in his next start against the Reds in Cincinnati.
