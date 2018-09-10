Anderson (6-8) allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks across 2.2 innings Sunday to take the loss against the Dodgers. He struck out two.

Anderson struggled through a first inning in which he allowed a pair of runs on two hits and a run-scoring fielder's choice. He allowed a solo home run to lead off the second inning and later allowed an unearned run on a three-base error. Anderson was removed with two outs in the third and 72 pitches under his belt, giving him 25 earned runs allowed over 19.1 innings in his last five outings. His ERA has risen to 4.89 ahead of Friday's scheduled matchup with the Giants.