Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Allows four runs in loss to Dodgers
Anderson (6-8) allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks across 2.2 innings Sunday to take the loss against the Dodgers. He struck out two.
Anderson struggled through a first inning in which he allowed a pair of runs on two hits and a run-scoring fielder's choice. He allowed a solo home run to lead off the second inning and later allowed an unearned run on a three-base error. Anderson was removed with two outs in the third and 72 pitches under his belt, giving him 25 earned runs allowed over 19.1 innings in his last five outings. His ERA has risen to 4.89 ahead of Friday's scheduled matchup with the Giants.
More News
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Strikes out seven in no-decision•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Gets skipped in rotation•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Chased during first inning•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Strikes out eight in loss•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Blasted by Astros•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Pitches well in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....