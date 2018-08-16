Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Blasted by Astros
Anderson (6-5) took the loss Wednesday, coughing up nine runs on seven hits and three walks over 4.1 innings while striking out four in a 12-1 loss to the Astros.
The southpaw didn't even have Coors Field as an excuse for his disastrous line, as the game was in Houston. The southpaw's ERA jumped nearly half a run as a result of Wednesday's performance, and he'll carry a 4.39 mark into his next start Tuesday at home against the Padres.
