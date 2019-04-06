Anderson (0-2) took the loss against the Dodgers on Friday, giving up six earned runs on nine hits over four innings, striking out two and walking three as the Rockies fell 10-6.

Anderson was shelled for a second straight start, as he followed up his disastrous first outing of the season that saw him get lit up by the Marlins with another rough outing against the Dodgers. The left-hander has now yielded 11 earned runs through nine innings and isn't fooling anybody, as opponents are hitting .429 against him. He was a risky streaming option anyway, with a 4.37 career ERA over 381.1 innings, but these early-season struggles leave him well off the radar until he demonstrates sustained signs of a turnaround.