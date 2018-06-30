Anderson (5-3) got the win against the Dodgers on Friday, giving up four hits over eight shutout innings, striking out eight and walking one to pace the Rockies to a 3-1 victory.

This was the best outing of the season for the 28-year-old left-hander, who managed to outduel Dodgers starter Rich Hill and pick up his fifth win of the season with this standout effort. Quietly, he's registered quality starts in four of his last seven outings, so he's on a good run at the moment. However, his ERA at his home ballpark of Coors Field is 5.26, so Anderson should probably still be considered matchup-dependent for fantasy purposes for the time being.