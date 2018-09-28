Anderson (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Friday, after which the Rockies will decide if he's fit to start Sunday's regular-season finale against the Nationals or be available in relief, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Anderson had been lined up for a two starts for the final week of the regular season, but that plan was foiled after he was scratched prior to his scheduled turn Monday against the Phillies with left shoulder inflammation. The shoulder issue doesn't appear to be a significant one for Anderson, who was able to play catch off flat ground Wednesday to keep hope alive for a return later the week. The bullpen session should provide a better barometer of Anderson's health, but even if he gains clearance to start Sunday, he could face a more limited pitch count than normal. If Anderson is ruled out and the Rockies are still vying for a postseason spot, German Marquez would likely take the hill on three days' rest.