Anderson (knee) was activated from the disabled list prior to Sunday's start against the Dodgers.

As planned, Anderson was brought off the disabled list before Sunday's outing. It's expected that Sunday will be a bullpen game for the Rockies, so Anderson should still make an appearance despite not being tabbed with the start. After pitching 63.1 innings over 13 games this season, Anderson owns a 6.11 ERA and 1.55 WHIP.