Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Comes to terms
Anderson agreed to a one-year, $2.625 million deal with the Rockies, avoiding arbitration, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.
This is Anderson's first year of arbitration, so he will be enjoying the first seven-figure salary of his career. He is a lock to be a member of Colorado's rotation in 2019, but does not have the same fantasy upside as the top three members of the rotation.
