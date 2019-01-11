Anderson agreed to a one-year, $2.625 million deal with the Rockies, avoiding arbitration, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

This is Anderson's first year of arbitration, so he will be enjoying the first seven-figure salary of his career. He is a lock to be a member of Colorado's rotation in 2019, but does not have the same fantasy upside as the top three members of the rotation.

