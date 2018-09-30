Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Confirmed for regular-season finale
Anderson is set to start the Rockies' regular-season finale Sunday, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.
The southpaw has been deemed healthy enough to work the important contest. The Rockies are tied for the NL West lead with the Dodgers, who've also clinched a postseason berth. They'll need to win Sunday to at least force a tiebreaker to decide who's the division winner and who's the wild card, but divergent results could settle things Sunday. Anderson holds a 4.52 ERA in 87.2 innings at Coors Field, and Nationals batters continue to get a boost for this road series to close out the season.
More News
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Bullpen session coming Friday•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Plays catch Wednesday•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Hopes to pitch later in week•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Scratched from Monday's start•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Quality start against Dodgers•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Achieves quality start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....