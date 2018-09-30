Anderson is set to start the Rockies' regular-season finale Sunday, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

The southpaw has been deemed healthy enough to work the important contest. The Rockies are tied for the NL West lead with the Dodgers, who've also clinched a postseason berth. They'll need to win Sunday to at least force a tiebreaker to decide who's the division winner and who's the wild card, but divergent results could settle things Sunday. Anderson holds a 4.52 ERA in 87.2 innings at Coors Field, and Nationals batters continue to get a boost for this road series to close out the season.

