Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Could work out of bullpen Saturday
Anderson was pulled from Friday's start against the Marlins due to dizziness and shortness of breath, but was cleared by team doctors after the game, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Anderson showed discomfort on the mound prior to exiting in the second inning of Friday's 1-0 victory over Miami. The 28-year-old indicated he is willing to come out of the bullpen on Saturday after the Rockies used five relievers to cover 7.2 innings with his early departure.
