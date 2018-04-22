Anderson (1-0) allowed two earned runs on six hits while walking two and striking out six across six innings to earn the win Saturday against the Cubs.

Saturday's start was Anderson's third of the season in which he has pitched at least six innings and allowed two or fewer earned runs. His current numbers are inflated due to a poor season-opening outing in which he allowed seven earned runs, but since then he has allowed just five earned runs across 22.2 innings. He has also shown the ability to pitch at Coors Field, posting a 3.39 ERA across 119 innings combined between the 2016 and 2017 seasons. While control has been an issue in a few of his starts, he is proving worthy of streaming consideration in positive matchups.