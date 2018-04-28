Anderson exited in the second inning of Friday's game against the Marlins with an apparent side injury, Craig Davis of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Anderson showed some discomfort while pitching in the second inning and attempted to continue before ultimately being removed. The 28-year-old appeared to be favoring his left side as he left the game, but the specifics of the injury currently remain unclear.

