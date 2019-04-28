Anderson allowed five runs on four hits and four walks while striking out nine over 4.2 innings Sunday in a no-decision against the Braves.

Anderson wasn't sharp on the hill in this one, and the Braves got to him for three first-inning runs on a pair of long balls. Atlanta also tacked on another run in the third and fourth innings before the 29-year-old was lifted. Anderson has struggled mightily so far this season, and his 11.34 ERA over 16.2 frames proves it.