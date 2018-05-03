Anderson (2-0) earned the win Wednesday, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out nine over seven innings against the Cubs.

Anderson left his last start in the second inning due to dizziness and shortness of breath, but he appeared fine Wednesday. He was in total command all game, throwing 71 of his 100 pitches for strikes while inducing 18 swinging strikes en route to notching a season-high nine strikeouts. The lefty has recovered nicely after being blown up for seven runs in his season debut, as he's allowed two earned runs or fewer in each of the next six times out. He'll look to keep it rolling Wednesday against the Angels.