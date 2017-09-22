Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Fans six in losing effort
Anderson (5-6) allowed three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out six batters through 5.2 innings to take the loss against San Diego on Thursday.
The Rockies couldn't muster the offense to help out Anderson on Thursday, which snapped a two-game winning streak off the disabled list for the lefty. Anderson missed approximately two months with a knee injury, so posting a 1.72 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 7.5 K/9 through three outings since returning from the DL is an encouraging stretch. He projects to face the Marlins at Coors Field in his final start of the campaign.
