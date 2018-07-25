Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Fires 7.1 strong innings in no-decision
Anderson allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks while striking out four over 7.1 innings in Tuesday's extra-inning loss to the Astros. He did not factor into the decision.
Anderson fell into a 2-0 hole just two batters into the game following an error and two-run homer, but he recovered well to shut down the Houston bats from that point on. With just five swinging strikes and four strikeouts, his stuff wasn't overpowering Tuesday but it was good enough for a fifth straight start allowing two or fewer runs. The lefty has a 1.32 ERA over four starts in July, lowering his mark on the season to 3.57. He'll look to keep rolling Monday in St. Louis.
