Anderson gave up two earned runs on seven hits, striking out eight and walking two over six innings but didn't factor into the decision in Colorado's 5-2 loss to San Diego on Tuesday.

After getting rocked for seven runs by the Diamondbacks in his first start of the season, Anderson has righted the ship his last two outings, striking out 12 and walking two with just two earned runs over his last 12 innings. The caveat is that both of those strong showings came against a San Diego lineup that was one of the lowest-ranked units in the league last year and has also struggled at the outset of 2018. With that in mind, Anderson remains a roll of the dice for fantasy purposes for the time being, especially considering he pitches his home games at one of the more hitter-friendly parks in the league in Coors Field.