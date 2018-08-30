Anderson isn't listed among the Rockies' probable starters for their four-game series with the Padres that begins Thursday.

Due to an open date Wednesday, the Rockies were able to reshuffle their rotation, which will deny Anderson a start this week and likely result in his next turn being pushed back to Monday against the Giants at Coors Field. The decision is hardly a surprising one, as the lefty has posted an 11.39 ERA and 2.02 WHIP while turning in only one quality start over his five outings in August. The altered pitching schedule will allow staff ace Kyle Freeland to pick up a second start this week in Sunday's series finale.