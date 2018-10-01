Anderson (7-9) got the win against the Nationals on Sunday, giving up no earned runs on four hits over 7.2 innings, striking out five and walking three as the Rockies cruised to a 12-0 victory.

Anderson got scratched from his last start with a shoulder issue, but he appears to be fine as he logged an excellent outing to record his seventh win of the season. The left-hander wraps up the regular season with a 4.55 ERA, a 1.27 WHIP and 164 strikeouts over 176 innings.