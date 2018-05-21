Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Gives up five earned to Giants
Anderson gave up five earned runs on six hits over 5.1 innings, striking out four and walking one as the Rockies lost 9-5 to the Giants on Sunday.
The left-hander was knocked around in this contest and he's now given up 12 earned runs over his last 16 innings to bring his ERA up to 4.74 and his WHIP to 1.34 over his 49.1 innings. He's pitched well in flashes this season but he hasn't been consistent enough to put himself beyond the conversation as a streaming option for fantasy purposes. Anderson is scheduled to take the mound next at home against the Reds next Saturday.
