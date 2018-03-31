Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Gives up seven to Diamondbacks
Anderson was shelled by the Diamondbacks on Friday, giving up seven earned runs on five hits and walking four over 2.1 innings.
Neither pitcher had a banner day in this one as Anderson's counterpart Robbie Ray gave up six earned runs of his own in what turned into a 9-8 slugfest in favor of Arizona. It was an inauspicious start to the season for Anderson, who has logged a 4.09 ERA in his 200.1 big-league innings coming into this season. Anderson has a decent strikeout rate in his favor with 180 career punch outs to his name but his lack of a consistent track record make him a risky fantasy play until shown otherwise.
