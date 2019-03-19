Anderson has given up 11 hits and seven earned runs over eight innings of work in Cactus League play this spring.

It's been tough sledding in the Cactus League thus far for the left-hander, who is sporting a 7.88 ERA and a 1.75 WHIP after agreeing to a one-year, $2.625 million contract with Rockies in January. He maintained a firm grasp on a role at the back end of Colorado's rotation last year, but the 4.55 ERA that he posted over 176 innings was also subpar, so the 29-year-old is difficult to trust for the time being.