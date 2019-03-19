Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Having rough spring
Anderson has given up 11 hits and seven earned runs over eight innings of work in Cactus League play this spring.
It's been tough sledding in the Cactus League thus far for the left-hander, who is sporting a 7.88 ERA and a 1.75 WHIP after agreeing to a one-year, $2.625 million contract with Rockies in January. He maintained a firm grasp on a role at the back end of Colorado's rotation last year, but the 4.55 ERA that he posted over 176 innings was also subpar, so the 29-year-old is difficult to trust for the time being.
More News
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Comes to terms•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Takes no-decision•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Lined up to start Game 2 of NLDS•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Gets win in season finale•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Confirmed for regular-season finale•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Bullpen session coming Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings and 2019 busts
SportsLine simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and warns of potential busts
-
12-team Points Mock Draft
Heath Cummings tries to follow his perfect draft plan and comes up just short.
-
Buying Story? Draft values
How much can you believe in Trevor Story? Plus Scott White, Heath Cummings, Chris Towers and...
-
Fantasy Baseball: sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for Mariners-A's
Two teams begin their regular season a week ahead of and 6,000 miles away from everyone else....
-
Spring Notes: McMahon surging
Is Ryan McMahon must-draft? Has Caleb Smith positioned himself alongside Trevor Richards as...