Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Hit hard in Wednesday's loss
Anderson (2-1) took the loss against the Angels on Wednesday, allowing four runs on six hits and a walk over five innings while striking out three.
The left-hander threw 55 of 80 pitches for strikes but served up two home runs for the second straight start, pushing his ERA up to 4.23. Anderson will look to turn things around Monday on the road against the Padres.
