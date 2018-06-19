Anderson (4-2) allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts through 5.1 innings in a loss Monday to the Mets.

Anderson was undone by a pair of home runs, one a 396-foot inside-the-park job by Brandon Nimmo and the other a 422-foot no-doubter off the bat of Wilmer Flores. This marks the fourth time Anderson has allowed multiple home runs in a game this season, and unsurprisingly, three of those four have come at Coors Field. Anderson's ERA is more than a run worse at home, but his next start will come at Coors Field again Saturday against the Marlins.