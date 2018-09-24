Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Hopes to pitch later in week
General manager Jeff Bridich said Anderson's shoulder issue "doesn't seem to be too serious," and the Rockies hope he'll be able to start later in the week, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.
Anderson was originally scheduled to pitch Monday before he was scratched with left shoulder soreness. It doesn't sound like the injury will prematurely end the southpaw's season, though the Rockies will likely wait and see how he feels in the coming days before clearing him to rejoin the rotation. Jon Gray is starting in Anderson's place Monday, while Tuesday's starter has yet to be determined.
