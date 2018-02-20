Anderson seems to be entrenched in the Rockies' rotation to start 2018, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

As things stand now, there appear to be seven pitchers vying for five spots in the rotation. Righties Jon Gray and Chad Bettis, as well as Anderson are expected to be staples of the starting staff to begin the season. The 28-year-old southpaw struggled a bit last year, but that was mostly due to a lofty 1.7 HR/9 and a decreased groundball-to-flyball ratio. That said, Anderson does bring some intrigue due to his increased velocity and strange ability to produce better numbers at Coors Field than on the road (4.14/5.44 home/road ERA last year). Injuries are the biggest red flag for him moving forward, but he seems to have a rotation spot secured heading into Cactus League play.