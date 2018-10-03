Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Lined up to start Game 2 of NLDS
Anderson is scheduled to pitch Game 2 of the NLDS against the Brewers on Friday, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.
Anderson will follow Antonio Senzatela in the rotation, lining up Kyle Freeland and German Marquez to pitch the next two games fully rested. The southpaw owns a 1.83 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 15:5 K:BB in his last three starts (19.2 innings). In his only other playoff appearance -- against the Diamondbacks in 2017 -- Anderson allowed two runs on two hits in one inning of relief.
