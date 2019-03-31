Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Mauled by Marlins
Anderson (0-1) took the loss Saturday, coughing up five runs on nine hits over five innings while striking out three as the Rockies fell 7-3 to the Marlins.
The southpaw carried his Cactus League troubles into the regular season, managing only nine swinging strikes among his 85 pitches and proving to be very hittable when he was in the zone. Anderson will try to get on track when he next takes the mound April 5, at home against the Dodgers.
More News
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Having rough spring•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Comes to terms•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Takes no-decision•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Lined up to start Game 2 of NLDS•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Gets win in season finale•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Confirmed for regular-season finale•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...