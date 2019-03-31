Anderson (0-1) took the loss Saturday, coughing up five runs on nine hits over five innings while striking out three as the Rockies fell 7-3 to the Marlins.

The southpaw carried his Cactus League troubles into the regular season, managing only nine swinging strikes among his 85 pitches and proving to be very hittable when he was in the zone. Anderson will try to get on track when he next takes the mound April 5, at home against the Dodgers.