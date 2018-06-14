Anderson (4-1) got the win Wednesday, allowing one run on six hits while striking out six over seven innings against the Phillies.

The only damage was a Jorge Alfaro solo home run with two outs in the fifth inning, but Anderson was otherwise in total command. The lefty didn't issue a walk, induced 16 swings and misses and matched a season high by lasting seven innings. Boosted by tossing three quality starts in his last four tries, Anderson will carry a 4.48 ERA and 64:26 K:BB over 74.1 innings into a home date with the Mets on Monday.