Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Nabs fourth win
Anderson (4-1) got the win Wednesday, allowing one run on six hits while striking out six over seven innings against the Phillies.
The only damage was a Jorge Alfaro solo home run with two outs in the fifth inning, but Anderson was otherwise in total command. The lefty didn't issue a walk, induced 16 swings and misses and matched a season high by lasting seven innings. Boosted by tossing three quality starts in his last four tries, Anderson will carry a 4.48 ERA and 64:26 K:BB over 74.1 innings into a home date with the Mets on Monday.
