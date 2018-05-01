Anderson (chest) will start Wednesday's game against the Cubs, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Anderson will take the hill on his normal four days' rest despite having exited his previous start Friday against the Marlins in the second inning after experienced dizziness and shortness of breath. The lefty was evaluated by team doctors after the contest and received a clean bill of health, so his availability for Wednesday isn't in any doubt. Anderson will match up against the Cubs for the second time this season and will look to replicate the results he yielded April 21, when he held Chicago to two runs and struck out six over six innings to collect his lone win the campaign.