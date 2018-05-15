Anderson (3-1) allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits and a walk with three strikeouts Monday against the Padres.

After serving up two home runs in each of the previous two starts, Anderson managed to keep the ball in the yard Monday. Unfortunately, he fell just short of finishing the quality start, as he allowed a triple to Freddy Galvis with two outs in the sixth inning to end his night. Anderson has tightened things up of late, though -- since walking six batters in a start April 15 against Washington, Anderson has walked just six batters in his last five starts combined, a stretch in which he owns a 3.96 ERA with a 1.16 WHIP. His next outing will come Sunday against the Giants.