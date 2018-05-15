Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Picks up third win against Padres
Anderson (3-1) allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits and a walk with three strikeouts Monday against the Padres.
After serving up two home runs in each of the previous two starts, Anderson managed to keep the ball in the yard Monday. Unfortunately, he fell just short of finishing the quality start, as he allowed a triple to Freddy Galvis with two outs in the sixth inning to end his night. Anderson has tightened things up of late, though -- since walking six batters in a start April 15 against Washington, Anderson has walked just six batters in his last five starts combined, a stretch in which he owns a 3.96 ERA with a 1.16 WHIP. His next outing will come Sunday against the Giants.
More News
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Hit hard in Wednesday's loss•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Fans nine in win•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Next start coming Wednesday•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Could work out of bullpen Saturday•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Exits Friday's game•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Earns first win•
-
Waivers: Buying upside and saves
Heath Cummings says it's an exciting week on the waiver wire and time to make some moves.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...