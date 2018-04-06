Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Pitches six strong innings
Anderson allowed no earned runs on four hits and no walks while striking out four across six innings Thursday against the Padres.
Anderson didn't factor in the decision Thursday, as he got no run support despite pitching well enough to earn the win. After getting roughed up in the season opener, control was the difference in his second start of the season as he dropped his walk total from four to zero. Also factoring in his improved performance was the move to a pitchers' ballpark and his matchup against a much weaker lineup. At this point, Anderson is someone to consider only when he is on the road in a good matchup, meaning he will rarely be useful in the majority of league formats.
More News
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Gives up seven to Diamondbacks•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Starting second game•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Likely locked into rotation•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Won't start Sunday•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Shuts down Marlins on Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Fans six in losing effort•
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Pitchers who may be breaking out
Patrick Corbin dominated the Dodgers on Wednesday and Dylan Bundy did the same to the Astros....
-
Waivers: Short-term OF help
Looking for immediate help? There are a few intriguing bats out there who may not have an assured...
-
H2H trade chart (top 200)
Looking for help with a trade? How about just a top 200? Scott White ranks that many players...