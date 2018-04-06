Anderson allowed no earned runs on four hits and no walks while striking out four across six innings Thursday against the Padres.

Anderson didn't factor in the decision Thursday, as he got no run support despite pitching well enough to earn the win. After getting roughed up in the season opener, control was the difference in his second start of the season as he dropped his walk total from four to zero. Also factoring in his improved performance was the move to a pitchers' ballpark and his matchup against a much weaker lineup. At this point, Anderson is someone to consider only when he is on the road in a good matchup, meaning he will rarely be useful in the majority of league formats.