Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Pitches well in no-decision
Anderson allowed one run on four hits and one walk while striking out six over six innings in a no-decision against the Dodgers on Thursday.
Anderson and Ross Stripling were locked in a rare Coors Field pitchers duel before the bullpens combined to allow 11 runs. It was a nice bounce-back performance from Anderson after he was rocked four seven runs in Milwaukee his last time out. He will look to chip away at his 4.48 road ERA (3.47 ERA at home) next week in Houston.
