Anderson (shoulder) played catch Wednesday after being scratched from Monday's start, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Anderson was scratched from his projected start due to left shoulder soreness, though general manager Jeff Bridich confirmed it didn't appear to be "too serious" and that the club was hopeful he would pitch later this week. Per Harding, Anderson was able to increase his distance during Wednesday's session, which is a good sign. It remains to be seen whether Anderson will be able to take the mound for a start this weekend against Washington, so continue to monitor this situation over the next few days.

