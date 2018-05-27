Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Posts quality start in Saturday's no-decision
Anderson didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Reds, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks over six innings while striking out two.
The left-hander threw 63 of 101 pitches for strikes and left the game with a 4-3 lead, but the Rockies' bullpen quickly coughed up three runs in the seventh to deny Anderson his fourth win of the season. He'll carry a 4.72 ERA into his next outing Friday at home against the Dodgers.
More News
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Gives up five earned to Giants•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Picks up third win•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Hit hard in Wednesday's loss•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Fans nine in win•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Next start coming Wednesday•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Could work out of bullpen Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...
-
Prospects: Jimenez next upside stash
The recent promotion of Juan Soto has Scott White thinking big with top five prospects to stash....