Anderson didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Reds, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks over six innings while striking out two.

The left-hander threw 63 of 101 pitches for strikes and left the game with a 4-3 lead, but the Rockies' bullpen quickly coughed up three runs in the seventh to deny Anderson his fourth win of the season. He'll carry a 4.72 ERA into his next outing Friday at home against the Dodgers.