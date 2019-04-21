Anderson (knee) could return to the rotation Monday against the Nationals, Taylor McGregor of AT&T Sportsnet reports.

Manager Bud Black hinted after the game that Anderson will be the starter, but stopped short of confirming the news. Anderson pitched nine innings prior to being placed on the injured list with inflammation in his right knee, racking up a 11.00 ERA and 2.33 WHIP.

