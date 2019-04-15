Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Rehabbing in Arizona
Anderson (knee) reported to the Rockies' spring-training facility in Arizona last week to begin his rehab program, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.
Anderson was placed on the 10-day injured list April 7 and won't be ready to return when first eligible Monday. The Rockies haven't provided a timeline for his return from his bout with left knee inflammation, but the fact that he's not traveling with the team implies that he may be sidelined for multiple weeks. Colorado has yet to announce a replacement in the rotation for Anderson's scheduled turn Monday against the Padres, though Antonio Senzatela (knee) looks like the leading candidate to fill the opening.
