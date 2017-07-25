Anderson (knee) resumed playing catch last Tuesday, MLB.com reports.

Anderson was still wearing a brace on his knee while playing catch, so he's not quite out of the woods yet in his recovery from arthroscopic surgery earlier this month. It's not clear when the lefty will be cleared to resume throwing off a mound, but once that happens, he'll likely head out on a rehab assignment soon thereafter. Anderson seems unlikely to return before mid-August.

