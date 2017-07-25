Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Resumes playing catch
Anderson (knee) resumed playing catch last Tuesday, MLB.com reports.
Anderson was still wearing a brace on his knee while playing catch, so he's not quite out of the woods yet in his recovery from arthroscopic surgery earlier this month. It's not clear when the lefty will be cleared to resume throwing off a mound, but once that happens, he'll likely head out on a rehab assignment soon thereafter. Anderson seems unlikely to return before mid-August.
More News
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...