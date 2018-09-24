Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Scratched from Monday's start
Anderson was scratched from his scheduled start against the Phillies on Monday with left shoulder soreness, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Jon Gray, who was scheduled to start Tuesday, will step in to start for the injured Anderson. The severity of the injury remains unclear at this point, leaving the southpaw's status for the final week of the season up in the air.
