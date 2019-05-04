Anderson was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday.

Anderson reportedly had a tenuous hold on his rotation spot heading into Friday's game against the Diamondbacks, and allowing six runs in four innings was evidently the last straw. He'll try to figure things out in Albuquerque after recording an 11.76 ERA in his first five starts. Yency Almonte will take his place on the roster, though it's not yet clear who will take his spot in the rotation.

