Anderson hasn't pitched at Triple-A Albuquerque since being demoted May 4 and will head to Chicago this week to receive a medical opinion on his injured left knee, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Before getting sent to the minors, Anderson spent two weeks on the injured list after experiencing inflammation in his left knee. Though Anderson went on to make three underwhelming starts with the Rockies, it appears the knee has still been a source of discomfort for the lefty. Anderson, who previously required arthroscopic surgery on the knee in 2017, will have a specialist assess his condition and determine the best treatment method for the persistent injury.