Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Shaky hold on rotation spot
Manager Bud Black said that Anderson would start Friday at home against the Diamondbacks but hinted that the left-hander's rotation spot may be on shaky ground, MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM reports. "We're aware, [Anderson is] aware we're going to try and run out our best five guys, every chance we can," Black said.
Anderson posted a season-high nine strikeouts in his last turn in Atlanta over the weekend, but he failed to escape the fifth inning for the third start in a row. Even when he maxed out at five innings in his first outing of the season March 30, Anderson still ceded five runs to a lowly Marlins offense, so he hasn't given the Rockies or fantasy players much reason to have faith in him. Don't expect dramatically better results when Anderson returns to action at Coors Field this weekend, with another bad outing potentially putting him at risk of a demotion to the bullpen or even Triple-A Albuquerque.
More News
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Fans nine in disappointing outing•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Struggles again in return•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Will start Monday•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Potential start Monday•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Tosses side session•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Rehabbing in Arizona•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Hot and cold hitters
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Monday's highlights, 'Hot Blooded' and...
-
Bullpen Report: Pagan, Robles for saves?
Are the Rays going full-blown closer by committee? What about the Mariners and Braves? Do we...
-
Tuesday Waivers; Winners/Losers
It's been a busy spring for prospects already. Heath Cummings takes a look at another before...
-
Where Nate Lowe, Jesus Aguilar fit at 1B
First base has turned out to be a loaded position, and Nate Lowe's arrival and Jesus Aguilar's...
-
FBT Podcast: Buy-low aces?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks a big weekend, discusses two hot rookies, buy-low...
-
Waivers: Chavis, Kieboom look worthy
A weekend of action whipped up lots to break down, starting with rookies Michael Chavis and...