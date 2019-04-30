Manager Bud Black said that Anderson would start Friday at home against the Diamondbacks but hinted that the left-hander's rotation spot may be on shaky ground, MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM reports. "We're aware, [Anderson is] aware we're going to try and run out our best five guys, every chance we can," Black said.

Anderson posted a season-high nine strikeouts in his last turn in Atlanta over the weekend, but he failed to escape the fifth inning for the third start in a row. Even when he maxed out at five innings in his first outing of the season March 30, Anderson still ceded five runs to a lowly Marlins offense, so he hasn't given the Rockies or fantasy players much reason to have faith in him. Don't expect dramatically better results when Anderson returns to action at Coors Field this weekend, with another bad outing potentially putting him at risk of a demotion to the bullpen or even Triple-A Albuquerque.