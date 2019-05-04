Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Shelled again
Anderson (0-3) took the loss against the Diamondbacks on Friday, giving up six earned runs on seven hits over four innings, striking out five and walking one in a 10-9 loss for the Rockies.
The left-hander continues to get lit up to start the season, as he's given up at least five earned in all five trips to the mound he's made so far in 2019. Manager Bud Black has said that Anderson's spot in the rotation was on tenuous ground given his early-season struggles, and he didn't inspire confidence of a turnaround in this contest, so it's possible he's set to lose his spot.
