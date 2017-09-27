Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Shuts down Marlins on Tuesday
Anderson (6-6) tossed seven scoreless innings Tuesday to pick up the win over the Marlins, scattering four hits and striking out five.
The lefty was sharp all night, facing the minimum number of batters through five innings thanks to two double plays. Anderson finishes off the regular season with a 4.81 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 81:26 K:BB in 86 innings, and his 1.19 ERA in 22.2 September innings should give him a leg up on keeping a rotation spot to begin 2018.
More News
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Fans six in losing effort•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Blanks Friars through six for fifth win•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Set for spot start Saturday•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Comes off disabled list•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Slated for Sunday activation•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Makes rehab start with Triple-A club•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...