Anderson (6-6) tossed seven scoreless innings Tuesday to pick up the win over the Marlins, scattering four hits and striking out five.

The lefty was sharp all night, facing the minimum number of batters through five innings thanks to two double plays. Anderson finishes off the regular season with a 4.81 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 81:26 K:BB in 86 innings, and his 1.19 ERA in 22.2 September innings should give him a leg up on keeping a rotation spot to begin 2018.