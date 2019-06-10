Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Slated for Tuesday surgery
Anderson will undergo surgery on his left knee Tuesday, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.
Anderson is finally scheduled for surgery after landing on the injured list May 22. The Rockies have yet to unveil a timetable for his return, though there appears to be a chance that he could return this season, depending on what the doctors find during the procedure.
