Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Snags sixth win with gem against Giants
Anderson (6-3) allowed just two hits and two walks through eight shutout innings and struck out nine in a victory Wednesday over the Giants.
Anderson is white hot over his last two starts, both featuring eight shutout frames against a division opponent (Los Angeles, June 29). He owns 17 strikeouts against three walks in that span. Zooming out, Anderson hasn't walked more than two batters since June 1 against the Dodgers, a six-start stretch in which Anderson owns a 2.18 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 41:8 K:BB. He'll take a 3.90 ERA into his next start Wednesday, another divisional affair against the Diamondbacks.
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Brilliant against Dodgers•
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Falls to Marlins on Saturday•
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Home runs lead to second loss•
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Nabs fourth win•
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Fires seven strong in no-decision Thursday•
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Allows five runs in no-decision•
