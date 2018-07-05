Anderson (6-3) allowed just two hits and two walks through eight shutout innings and struck out nine in a victory Wednesday over the Giants.

Anderson is white hot over his last two starts, both featuring eight shutout frames against a division opponent (Los Angeles, June 29). He owns 17 strikeouts against three walks in that span. Zooming out, Anderson hasn't walked more than two batters since June 1 against the Dodgers, a six-start stretch in which Anderson owns a 2.18 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 41:8 K:BB. He'll take a 3.90 ERA into his next start Wednesday, another divisional affair against the Diamondbacks.