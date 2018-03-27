Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Starting second game
Anderson will start the Rockies' second game of the season Friday against the Diamondbacks, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Rockies manager Bud Black officially set the club's rotation Tuesday for the season-opening series, with the left-handed Anderson being sandwiched between two righties in Jon Gray and German Marquez. Anderson's development as a big-league starter has been stunted by health issues over the past three seasons, but he looked like one of the more dependable members of the Colorado rotation when available in 2017, delivering a strong 81:26 K:BB in 86 innings. Incidentally, his numbers at Coors Field (4.14 ERA, 0.87 HR/9) were far better than his marks on the road (5.44 ERA, 2.4 HR/9), so owners in NL-only and deeper mixed leagues may have to think twice about benching him in home matchups.
More News
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Likely locked into rotation•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Won't start Sunday•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Shuts down Marlins on Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Fans six in losing effort•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Blanks Friars through six for fifth win•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Set for spot start Saturday•
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
Need a fill-in pitcher for the shortened first week of Fantasy Baseball season? Scott White...
-
12-team H2H Categories mock
In the final mock draft of the preseason, Heath Cummings uses his preferred strategy in his...
-
Under-the-radar developments
Headliners like Ronald Acuna and Scott Kingery aren't lost on anyone this time of year, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Podcast: ADP risers, big news
We’re tracking the latest average draft position movement after a busy weekend of Fantasy Baseball...
-
Bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Baseball Today crew gives their picks for division winners, awards and their bold...