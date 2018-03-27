Anderson will start the Rockies' second game of the season Friday against the Diamondbacks, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Rockies manager Bud Black officially set the club's rotation Tuesday for the season-opening series, with the left-handed Anderson being sandwiched between two righties in Jon Gray and German Marquez. Anderson's development as a big-league starter has been stunted by health issues over the past three seasons, but he looked like one of the more dependable members of the Colorado rotation when available in 2017, delivering a strong 81:26 K:BB in 86 innings. Incidentally, his numbers at Coors Field (4.14 ERA, 0.87 HR/9) were far better than his marks on the road (5.44 ERA, 2.4 HR/9), so owners in NL-only and deeper mixed leagues may have to think twice about benching him in home matchups.