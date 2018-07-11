Anderson allowed one run on three hits and four walks while striking out eight over six innings in Tuesday's loss to the Diamondbacks. He did not factor into the decision.

Anderson yielded a solo home run in the first inning to the second batter he faced, but he was in command from that point on. The lefty has been on fire of late, allowing just one run and one extra-base hit over his last three starts, while striking out 25 over 22 innings in that span. Though his ERA sat as high as 5.07 as recently as the start of June, Anderson is now sporting a tidy 3.76 ERA to go along with 8.5 K/9. He'll get one more start before the break, taking on the Mariners at home Sunday.