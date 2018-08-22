Anderson (6-6) allowed four runs on 10 hits in a loss to the Padres on Tuesday, striking out eight and walking zero in 6.1 innings.

Anderson surrendered four extra-base hits in the outing, including two home runs off the bats of Eric Hosmer and Austin Hedges. The lefty has now gone eight consecutive starts without a win and has posted an 0-3 record with a 9.15 ERA over his last four starts. While his season ERA of 4.45 is rather high, Anderson's 1.25 WHIP and .241 batting average against are still respectable figures. His 139 strikeouts on the year are good for 12th in the NL. His next start will be at home against the Cardinals.