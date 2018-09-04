Anderson allowed three runs on six hits with no walks across six innings Monday in a no-decision against the Giants. He struck out seven.

Anderson retired the first six batters he faced before allowing a solo home run to lead off the third inning. He allowed two more runs before exiting in the sixth, and although he had a large lead at that time, the bullpen's eventual collapse cost him the victory. This was an improved effort for Anderson, who had allowed a whopping 19 earned runs over 11.1 combined innings in his last three starts. He'll look to build on this effort against the Dodgers at the weekend.